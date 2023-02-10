Yes Madam, India’s most affordable home salon and a tech-enabled platform for beauty and wellness has rolled out a digital campaign #readyforVDay to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Shifting away from the typical Valentine’s Day celebrations with one’s companion, Yes Madam is making this Valentine’s Day special on the theme of loving oneself first, with its range of beauty services.

Under the campaign, the brand has unveiled a paraphernalia of posts and videos on its social media platforms emphasizing on self-care for women during the season of love. It has also announced various offers on its array of services to allow women to pamper themselves.

For those who are keen to memorialize Valentine’s Day with their female squad, the beauty and wellness brand is offering an exclusive discount on Waxing, Cleanup, Manicure, Pedicure, Detan, Bleach, and Facial services. On every booking, clients will also receive a free Vitamin C serum worth RS 400.









“This valentine’s day Yes Madam is celebrating a love that is not anchored with anyone but with the self. The campaign’s objective is to convey a heartwarming and introspective message to people to embrace and shower themselves with self-love every day of the year rather than succumbing to the pressure of finding perfect love. With Yes Madam, it’s time to step back and pamper yourself by taking advantage of luxurious salon services in the comfort of your own home,” said Mayank Arya, Co-founder of Yes Madam.

With over 1 million+ customers, 2000+ beauty professionals, and a presence across 35+ cities of India, the home salon brand strives to be the one-stop-Salon and Spa for a consumer. Starting its journey in 2017, Yes Madam embarked on a mission to serve and save one billion individuals against overpricing and duplicate product refills across various online and offline beauty platforms. The brand has significantly impacted the beauty and salon industry with its mono-dosages and unique pricing model that starts at RS 6 per minute.

Yes Madam is India’s Most Affordable Home Salon and a tech-enabled platform for beauty and wellness that brings salon and spa services to customers’ homes. With over 1 million+ customers, 2000+ beauty professionals, and a presence across 35+ cities of India, the brand strives to be the one-stop-Salon and Spa for a consumer. Starting off with their journey in 2017, they embarked on a mission to serve & save one billion individuals against overpricing and duplicate product refills across various online & offline beauty platforms significantly impacting the beauty and salon industry with their mono-dosages and unique pricing model that starts at Rs. 6 per minute.