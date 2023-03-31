Government of Goa and Newton School organize Digital Goa Youth Summit

The Goa State Higher Education Council, Directorate of Higher Education, and the Goa Government in collaboration with Newton School, a neo-university providing outcome-oriented education, successfully organized the Digital Goa Youth Summit (DGYS) in the presence of several luminaries.

The event, held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panjim on Monday, 28th March, marked the launch of the Digital Goa Scholarship Program, which was initiated in October 2022. The program would help create a talented pool of tech professionals in Goa in collaboration with Newton School to eliminate geographical and financial barriers. Through this program, the Goa government and Newton School aim to provide over 10,000 Goan students with advanced industry-focused tech education for in-depth training and upskilling.

Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Hon. Chief Minister of Goa, Directorate of Higher Education, founders of Newton School, Siddharth Maheshwari and Nishant Chandra, along with tech companies like Zepto and Fampay, together with renowned personalities of the tech industry from Google and LinkedIn, graced the event. The event also saw entertainment performances from Goan students and popular social media influencer Sukriti Chaturvedi, with RJ Devanggana Chauhan hosting the event. The summit enabled over 5,000 students from across the state of Goa to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the tech industry to envision the future of their tech careers. The Digital Goa Scholarship Program launched at this event will equip students pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s in any background with the necessary skills to land high-paying jobs in top tech companies.









Founded in 2019 by Siddharth Maheshwari and Nishant Chandra, IIT Roorkee graduates, Newton School is bridging the gap between learners and jobs. Newton School offers skill-oriented and industry-focused tech courses to students and working professionals and helps them get placed as software developers and engineers, with their 2000+ hiring partners including companies such as Google, Zomato, Thoughtworks, Xiaomi, Flipkart, Deloitte, Meesho, and TCS.

As a part of the scholarship program, Newton School will conduct a 12-week Coding and Mindset Bootcamp. The Bootcamp will begin on March 31st and develop the aptitude and K-10 level of mathematics and logic required to learn programming. The workshops are designed for students to take up live projects while becoming a part of the larger coding community globally.

On finishing the bootcamp successfully, students will be able to enroll in its flagship 6-month long full stack development course free of cost and learn from industry experts hailing from Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, among others, with added focus on one-on-one training and mentorship. Students will get 100 percent placement assistance to skyrocket their tech careers with Newton School’s 2000+ hiring partners.

Goa’s Honourable Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant added, “I am happy that Goa State Higher Education Council, Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Goa, in collaboration with Newton School, is launching this scholarship program aimed at enabling Goan students to become tech experts. The scholarship will provide students with access to courses that will enhance their skills and make them industry-ready, thus enabling them to contribute to the growth and development of Goa’s tech industry.”

Speaking on the partnership, Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari, Founders of Newton School said, “The Digital Goa Scholarship Program is a visionary project that aims to empower thousands of Goan students to pursue the career of their dreams. As the founders of Newton School, our vision has always been to bridge the skill gap in the tech industry by providing quality education to aspiring developers and working professionals. Our partnership with the Government of Goa is a milestone in our journey towards making India the Tech Powerhouse of the world. We believe that the Digital Goa Scholarship Program will not only benefit the students but also contribute to the growth of the tech industry in Goa. By producing a skilled workforce, we hope to attract more companies to invest in the state and contribute to its economic development.”

“We are confident that with the support of the tech industry, academia, and the government, we can make Goa a hub of innovation and technology” – Shri Prasad Lolayekar IAS, Director, Directorate of Higher Education

Newton School is a neo-university that enables people to upskill and become high-quality software developers. Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs, Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari, it has trained around 2500 students and placed them in organizations such as Google, Flipkart, Zomato, Meesho, and Lenskart, among others. More than 800 companies have hired from Newton School; it also aims to create a seamless tech hiring infrastructure for companies. Since its inception, the startup has raised more than $30 million from investors like Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and RTP Global.