PW (PhysicsWallah), India’s top ed-tech platform, has acquired PrepOnline (an online learning platform for NEET, Board Exams, and state-level government exams preparation) and Altis Vortex (a publisher of NCERT-based books for class 11, 12, NEET and CUET-UG Exam preparations).

“We have been partnered with PW since the beginning by delivering content and operational support. Now we will work together as a team towards building new exam preparation categories and catalyzing PW’s growth,” said Mr. Vivek Gaur, Co-Founder PrepOnline and Altis Vortex.









With this major development, PW has reiterated its larger vision to provide affordable and quality education, not only for JEE, NEET, and GATE aspirants but also for CUET (Common University Entrance Test) and state-level government exam aspirants. PrepOnline was founded by Vivek Gaur, Manish Kumar, and Anurag Pareek, while Altis Vortex is the brainchild of Vivek Gaur and Manish Kumar.

The government exam preparation market has a different approach and taste from a user perspective as compared to the currently served category. In this context, PW has roped in 35 employees from PrepOnline, of which 18 are adept teachers with around 8-10 years of experience, to enhance its teaching infrastructure. PrepOnline has a paid user base of 42,000.

On the other hand, Altis Vortex, which has 7 years of experience in publication and over 150 published books, will be assimilating with PW’s editorial team to create relevant study materials resonating with students’ current demands for PW publication. It will cover exams like GATE, NDA, UPSC, SSC, NEET PG, and CUET, to name a few. The new partners will also support PW in other domains, including retail marketing, e-commerce sales, and printing.

Mr. Alakh Pandey, Founder, and CEO, PW said: “We are delighted to bring PrepOnline and Altis Vortex to our PW family. We are confident that their expertise and dedication will make quality education more accessible and affordable for students preparing for government jobs. We look forward to this association and hope to provide world-class education content to our users.”

Mr. Vivek Gaur, Co-Founder PrepOnline and Altis Vortex said: “We have been partnered with PW since the beginning by delivering content and operational support. Now we will work together as a team towards building new exam preparation categories and catalysing PW’s growth.”

Vivek Gaur has joined PW as Chief of Growth and Manish Kumar as Chief of Projects. Ahead of PW’s plan to launch another offline center, aka PW Vidyapeeth, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, months after opening it in Kota, the company has appointed Anurag Pareek as the Head of Academics of the center.

This is PW’s second major announcement after joining the unicorn club in June this year. On August 18, the company announced that it has acquired edtech startup FreeCo to enhance its existing services and provide better learning experiences to students.

Close on the heels of this acquisition, the platform also plans to expand more categories and launch more YouTube channels to scale its accessibility among millions of learners. This acquisition underlines PW’s commitment to building future endeavors in developing new content categories, thereby providing affordable and quality education for all.

Last week, PW had taken a step further after its stark success with undergraduate test preparations and forayed into GATE exam preparations.

PW (PhysicsWallah), the brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, strives to ensure that money should not be an obstacle in the path to achieving one’s dreams. It prepares students for engineering and medical entrance examinations by affordably providing them with guidance from distinguished teachers. PW specializes in giving comprehensive lectures and sessions on YouTube, the PW app, and the website for students aspiring for NEET, JEE Main, and JEE Advanced.