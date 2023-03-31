AI-based investment advisory platform JARVIS Invest forays Australian market

AI-based investment advisory platform JARVIS Invest on Friday announced its foray in the Australian market to tap into the country’s technology and investment ecosystem.









The city-based firm, in a statement, said the expansion into Australia, with Melbourne as JARVIS Invest’s Oceania headquarters, is a key milestone in its global expansion plans. The company said it has launched ‘Jarvis AI Analytics’, a tech company in Melbourne, which will primarily identify potential institutions, fund houses, banks, brokers with whom the technology will be shared. With the support of Australian investors, JARVIS Invest will be able to deploy its AI technology to invest in India and Australia equity markets, capitalising on market opportunities and delivering superior returns for its clients, it said.

The company’s entry Down Under comes after its recent expansion in the Middle East for its B2B enterprise product. Founded by Sumit Chanda in December 2016, Jarvis Invest offers bespoke equity portfolio management solutions to both institutions and retail investors. In Australia, the company will be supported by the government of Victoria, and is poised to generate tech/AI jobs in Melbourne, as per the statement. To begin with, the company said, ‘Jarvis AI Analytics’ has partnered with a Sydney-based financial institution to manage its first fund for Australian investors with Melbourne as the hub for Australia’s AI-based fund management platform.

This fund will be completely AI-managed, with zero human intervention, and supported by the Jarvis AI Analytics Melbourne headquarters, it said. Targeted to institutions and family offices in Australia, the fund will be investing in diversified sectors in India, according to the statement. ‘JARVIS AI Analytics’ will also tie up with Australian company ‘AI Era’ to build a distribution base in Australia. This move will enable Jarvis Invest to sell its tech expertise to financial planners and self-managed super funds, it said.

“AI is already disrupting how businesses are done, and we believe there will be several economic opportunities that will flow from AI in the years to come. As we expand our B2B offerings globally, ‘Jarvis AI Analytics’ will help institutions, banks, family offices in Australia to invest across key markets like India, Australia and US,” said Chanda, founder and CEO of JARVIS. Jarvis AI Analytics has identified its first fund based out of Sydney, which will be investing in India. This fund will be exclusively managed by AI-driven ‘JARVIS’ , a portfolio management tool, which has the capability of predicting the stocks, ETFs and index prices in the Indian stock market and across three major global markets, he said.

“In the current volatile global markets, the fund will offer unique solutions, in a dynamic macro environment and devoid of human biases. We will continue to focus on India, UAE and Australia markets to launch more innovative solutions for the investment industry,” he added.