Delhi-based fashion house High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd. (HSE), announced the launch of the first store of its Indian wear brand, Indya, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Marking its foray into international brick and mortar retail, the launch strengthens the company’s vision to make Indya a globally accessible Indian wear brand.

Born out of a thought to modernize ethnic fashion by considering the evolving lifestyle and needs of the new-age woman, Indya has since grown to become one of India’s leading omnichannel fashion brands. Besides retailing in the country through its website, online marketplaces, 400+ shop-in-shops and 32 exclusive brand stores, the brand also serves a robust international market that currently contributes to 18 percent of its total revenue.









Sathia Ramasamy, owner of the franchise store in Malaysia said: “It’s been surreal bringing Indya to Malaysia. I’ve been a fan of the brand for years and have always wanted to share my experience with fellow Malaysians. The brand offers extremely current and functional designs at very affordable price points, which are otherwise not accessible to us here. The response has been overwhelming and we’re extremely excited to get on board with Indya on their journey of growth.”

Over the last two years, the brand has grown its global footprint by introducing shipping to over 35 countries and by partnering with marketplaces such as Amazon US, Walmart, Namshi, and Zalora. The new store in Malaysia marks Indya's offline expansion into international markets, making it a significant stride in the brand's efforts to grow its global business. In the next 18-24 months, the brand is looking at opening stores in regions with strong NRI communities such as the US, Canada, South Africa, and the Middle East.

Located on Jalan Tun Sambanthan – a bustling street in Little India, Brickfields – and spread across 1200 sq.ft, the new store in Kuala Lumpur houses an exciting assortment of Indian wear to fit well into the Malay woman’s wardrobe– from chic daywear dresses and tunics elevated with traditional prints to modern festive wear that encapsulates the brand’s signature pre-stitched sarees, shararas and kurtas with attached dupattas, and statement fusion jumpsuits. The store also features Indya’s new collaborative festive collection with designer Ashish N Soni and its premium occasion wear line, Indya Luxe.

Speaking at the occasion, Shivani Poddar, Co-Founder & CEO, HSE said “From the time we started shipping internationally, we have got a very promising response from our customers in Malaysia. Our modern take on classic Indian wear makes our clothes relevant to their dynamic lifestyle and discerning sense of style. Opening a store here to make our designs more accessible to them made for a definitive next step. As a key strategic initiative, we aim to increase and strengthen our reach in international markets, bringing differentiated ethnic occasion wear at affordable price points to the Indian diaspora. The demand from these markets has been steadily growing and has been a driving factor in our efforts. We have aligned our plans to make international a key channel for business and aim to increase its contribution to revenue to 25% by next year.”