TDK Ventures opens India hub to support global scaleup of India’s technology innovations

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. is opening its first TDK Ventures Innovation Hub in Bengaluru, India. The hub will bring together VCs and CVCs in an atmosphere of collaboration and purposeful exchange, co-creating an ecosystem ideally suited for maximizing engagement with entrepreneurs and their many innovative technologies within decarbonization, clean energy, energy storage, and industry 5.0.









“At TDK Ventures, we put entrepreneurs first,” states Nicolas Sauvage, TDK Ventures President. “In that spirit, in addition to bringing entrepreneurs to the investors, we want to bring together like-minded investors to support these amazing entrepreneurs. By physically being near such incredible startups and visionary innovators, we aim to offer our ‘TDK Goodness’ to the greatest minds in India and help accelerate the development of their projects and technologies for use by the greater global ecosystem.”

TDK Ventures invests in startups to bolster innovation within decarbonization, clean energy, energy storage, industry 5.0., and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. It believes in impact-scaling entrepreneurs, who are creating a new era of sustainability and social value. The firm is entering the Indian market with a mission to accelerate learning, bring meaningful contributions to society, and invest in startups with similar ideals.

To mark the opening of its technology innovation hub, TDK Ventures is hosting a launch event on 1st March 2023 in Bengaluru. Members of the TDK Ventures team will detail their plan for investing in India and how they plan to spread ‘TDK Goodness’ to Indian entrepreneurs.

The event will feature keynote speaker Mohandas Pai, chairman of 3one4 Capital, co-founder and chairman of Aarin Capital, and chairman of Manipal Global Education. It will also feature speakers Shailesh Lakhani, managing director of Sequoia India; Rema Subramanian, co-founder and managing partner of Ankur Capital; and Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder of Indian Angel Network. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals and ramp up enthusiasm within the startup sphere for their respective projects. To learn more about TDK Ventures, interested startups or investment partners should visit www.tdk-ventures.com or reach out at contact@tdk-ventures.com.