Characterizing the Latest Indian Microblogging platform Koo: Study by IIIT Delhi

Tech Plunge

Published on

A team of students from IIIT Delhi, one of the most well-renowned research-driven institutes in the country, have recently conducted a study on India’s local language microblogging platform, Koo, characterising the platform in terms of its user demographics, content and network properties. During the study, the three students, namely Asmit Kumar Singh, Chirag Jain, and Rishi Raj Jain examined 4 million user accounts under the guidance of Professor Ponnurangam Kumaraguru. This is joint work with Jivitesh Jain and Shradha Sehgal, students from the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad.




By April 7, 2021

