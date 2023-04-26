Students’ Grassroot Innovations and Social Projects Steal the Show at the AP Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program EXPO 2023

The EMDP (Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program) in Andhra Pradesh has been implemented across 4776 Schools, and on its completion, a state-wide expo was held wherein 53 teams of Class 9 students from Govt Schools of Andhra Pradesh showcased and competed their social innovation projects.









The AP EMDP EXPO 2023 was held in collaboration with AP SCERT and the EMDP consortium comprising of: Udhyam Learning Foundation, Aflatoun International, Reap Benefit and Makerghat; and was supported by Amazon. The EXPO showcased the students’ learning journey from the EMDP program. The students were given a presentation platform to display their projects which were developed by identifying problems in and around their community as well as coming up with solutions for them. The students also displayed Entrepreneurial mindsets and 21st century skills like grit, critical thinking, problem-solving and communication & collaboration skills.

The winning teams will be taken on an education trip to help the students get exposure to entrepreneurial processes that they can take up in the future.

The Top 3 teams were:

1st Prize: School Name: ZPHS Aganampudi, Visakhapatnam District.

Project Name: Water Level Controller & Food Supply to pets with Missed Call

2nd Prize: School Name: S.L.S.V.V.S.O.H.S PEDAMUTHEVI, Krishna District.

Project Name: Eco-Friendly Pens/seed paper pens.

3rd Prize: School Name: ZPHS Gutharallapalli, District: Chittoor

Project Name: Homegrown Tomato based Products

Speaking at the event, Mr. Suresh Kumar, IAS, Commissioner, School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh said that, “The Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program is a unique and innovative program that was started in Andhra Pradesh last year covering 326124 children across 5075 government schools. The training program aims to develop life skills and entrepreneurial mindsets and help children identify problems which are prevalent in their own neighbourhoods and come up with practical, innovative and implementable solutions for them, on their own. I am very happy to share that today we conducted the state-level with top teams from all the 26 districts represented at the exhibition, covering a wide range of technology solutions for varying problems across agriculture, solar power and renewable energy sources, recycle waste material, etc.”

“These children have also made use of schools labs and various other vocational training components, to come up with integrative solutions. I am sure that these children will be, and are, an asset to our society. I wish all the best to the children who are part of this and I also thank the EMDP team and the organizers and sponsors of this program,” he added. “These students have demonstrated their ability to identify problems, develop creative solutions, and take action to make a positive impact on their communities. The EMDP consortium is incredibly proud of their achievements and look forward to supporting them as they continue to pursue their entrepreneurial goals,” said Ms Nezrin M, EMDP State Lead, Udhyam Learning Foundation.