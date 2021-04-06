WhatsApp chat migration between iPhone And Android could soon be a reality

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to move chat history between Android phones and the Apple iPhone. The messaging app had earlier said that third-party apps that claim to help users migrate chat history across the two platforms violate its Terms of Service. According to a 9To5Google report, this feature is part of a strategic change in the WhatsApp app. The company had been exploring the possibility of using WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time and the ability to migrate chat history between iOS and Android is part of this effort, the report said.









Presently, it is not possible to switch chats between Android and iPhone. This feature may also be helpful once the multi-device support for WhatsApp rolls out. Its estimated time of arrival, however, is not known. The report includes a screenshot of WhatsApp for iOS that shows a popup asking to upgrade the app to the latest version in order to move chat history to another device running WhatsApp for Android.

According to the report When WhatsApp user tries to link a device having a different operative system to his account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version, reports WABetaInfo. The ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices is one of the most requested features by users, as well as an iPad version of Instagram.

At this time, WhatsApp uses the Apple iCloud storage on iPhone and Google Drive on Android to backup chats. WhatsApp now has more than 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages on a single day. On February 19, 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion, its largest acquisition to date. It currently has over 200 million monthly active users in India.