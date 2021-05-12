Ziploan has appointed Sachin Sanduja, who carries a total work experience of 16 years having handled multiple retail loans portfolios, as Head of Sales & Marketing.

Ziploan has appointed Sachin Sanduja, who carries a total work experience of 16 years having handled multiple retail loans portfolios, as Head of Sales and Marketing. Prior to joining the leading fintech company, Sachin was leading Personal Loan business for Delhi/NCR at HDFC Bank as Vice President & Zonal Sales Head.









He will be leading the Sales and Marketing division to scale up operations at Ziploan as it aims to pace up to provide capital to its MSME partners in this tough economic environment. The expansion is timely and relevant in view of the fresh challenges brought on by the pandemic and to address the emergent liquidity position of smaller enterprises. Ziploan has also introduced a new line of credit facility to address the short term liquidity needs of its customers.

As the head of sales and marketing, Sachin will be responsible to drive the direct sourcing model for Ziploan and establish it. Sachin will take Ziploan’s mission further by deepening relationships with existing customers and supporting them with product innovation to suit their funding requirements.

Sachin believes that Capital is the lifeblood of any business. “Ziploan is helping ensure that small and medium businesses get that timely capital. I am excited to be part of Ziploan’s journey and propelling towards the next stage of growth. Business loan for MSME continues to be an untapped segment with massive growth potential,” he said. “I believe with Ziploan having a single point focus on business loans for MSME, we will use our expertise to bridge the funding gap and help these MSMEs towards their business needs, which is the need of the hour especially during these testing times.”

Kshitij Puri, Co-founder and CEO of Ziploan said they are excited to have Sachin onboard as the company goes onto the next stage of growth. “Sachin brings with him close to two decades of experience across retail lending and we are confident he will help Ziploan to achieve its mission of being a leading MSME lender.”

Over the next one year, the credit requirement for the MSME segment has increased manifold as larger financial institutions are shying away and new age NBFC and fintech are further strengthening their foothold in this segment. Ziploan’s technology enabled platform allows credit in a fast and hassle free manner. Through its proprietary risk assessment tool called “ZipScore”, lean operations and a unique co-lending model with leading banks and NBFCs, the company is able to provide working capital loans of up to Rs 7.5 lakhs to small businesses at a fraction of the cost as compared to traditional lenders.