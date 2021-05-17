Ezetap has collaborated with SnapBizz to offer a full suite of grocery solutions along with value-added services for mom-and-pop store owners.

Ezetap, India’s leading digital payments company, has collaborated with SnapBizz to offer a full suite of grocery solutions along with value-added services for mom-and-pop store owners. This strategic partnership will allow grocers to receive exclusive access to customized applications all on a single platform. This will definitely improve their operational efficiency and digitize the Kirana segment.









The Indian FMCG market is transactionally a USD 1500bn market with 90% of trade happening around kirana stores. Digital penetration was one of the lowest in this segment however, post COVID, retailers have started exploring tech-driven solutions which enable them to grow their business and streamline operations.

This is where SnapBizz’s unique applications like SnapOrder online store app, SnapBilling store management solution and SnapSupply come into play. These solutions are backed by an advanced machine learning stack to create the largest standard taxonomy for a database of more than 500K SKUs of loose and packaged items, which come pre-loaded for merchants, making them digital in less than 10 minutes and get connected digitally and financially to the entire FMCG and fintech ecosystem respectively.

Byas Nambisan, CEO at Ezetap, said that kirana store owners today have a lot of choices in terms of solutions. “So we are putting together a simple-to-implement, out-of-the-box experience where all solutions are available on a single platform. This seems to be the need of the hour. Ezetap has also partnered with all major banks in India to give them the choice of their banking partners.”

Prem Kumar, CEO of SnapBizz, said the consumer retail segment has witnessed a rapid growth in terms of digitalization of MSMEs. “This was fueled by the current COVID era which brought in new opportunities in the retail sector, especially for kiranas. As a result, over a million kiranas have gone digital in recent months and their stores have gone online by accepting online payments, ordering supplies online, managing inventory etc. The technology cover now enables them to leverage their strengths like proximity, personal touch and flexibility further to acquire new customers effortlessly. In this respect, customer experience plays a critical role in the growth of any retail business.”

Ezetap’s latest products like My Rewards and My Khaata will add to the suite of offerings to this segment. My Khaata will help grocers keep track and maintain the credit sales given to customers while My Rewards is a feature which can help retailers earn rewards by achieving their sales targets. To help Kirana shop owners overcome the challenge of manual and time-consuming operational processes, My Khaata will ensure that timely payment reminders are sent to customers, allowing merchants to adapt to digital ways of bookkeeping for their most loyal customers.

The joint partnership of Ezetap and SnapBizz stitches together value-added services brought on board by both companies. This new and end-to-end offering to the kirana segment is backed by Ezetap’s intuitive platform/SDK which can be easily plugged into any business app and accepts all modes of digital payments like credit/debit card, QR code payments, SMS Pay, etc., and also enable automatic reconciliation, provide cashback and beyond.