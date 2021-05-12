Avon’s new skincare discovery, Protinol is clinically proven to restore both types of collagen found in healthy skin, helping to mimic the perfect collagen equilibrium found in baby skin. This is touted to be a “never seen before” result.









The breakthrough ingredient is already gaining attention from industry leading scientists. Dr Bayat from the University of Manchester independently tested the ingredient to help fully understand its power. He said this is the first time he has ever seen a significant increase in collagen 3 from a topical skincare product.

Protinol is available in Avon’s new ANEW Skin Reset Plumping Shots. Used over seven days, these seven potent single-use shots have the maximum concentration of the patented Protinol technology, restoring seven years of collagen loss in just seven days, for plumper, firmer looking skin, revealing one’s best skin in years.

Collagen is responsible for the irresistible quality, texture and bounce found in baby skin. It makes up 80% of skin and consequently is the most critical structural protein in the skin. However, not all collagen is created equally; it’s a complex protein and not easy to replace once lost. In the skin, there are two main types of collagen, known as collagen 1 and collagen 3, that are both equally important. Collagen 3 (otherwise known as baby collagen because of its presence in infant skin) provides a framework that collagen 1 binds to. The two types of collagen need each other to function efficiently.

In baby skin, when collagen levels are in their prime, collagen 1 and 3 are both present in equal proportions, working together in perfect harmony. But even in your childhood, your skin is already losing this optimum collagen balance.

Until now, only collagen 1 has been effectively restored via topical skincare, but without the matrix of baby collagen – the impact is minimal. Avon’s new breakthrough patented ingredient, Protinol, works to restore both collagen 1 and 3, bringing them closer to the optimal ratio found in baby skin. The result of this industry breakthrough is your best skin in years, moving closer to how your skin functioned as a baby – your skin reborn!

Snigdha Suman, Marketing Head at Avon, said Protinol is one of the most exciting discoveries of the decade. “To find an ingredient that targets baby collagen as well as collagen 1 to restore skin plumpness is truly ground-breaking.”

Highly concentrated, each skin reset plumping shot contains enough formula for use on the face, neck and décolletage. The product can be applied to a freshly cleansed face, neck and décolletage. Allow to absorb completely and this should be followed up with the ANEW skincare regime. The seven-day treatment can be used as part of a revitalizing boost, perfect for special occasions or when skin needs extra care. For optimum skin quality, Avon recommends using once a month to keep collagen levels boosted and skin looking plump and firm.