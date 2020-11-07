ISRO launches 10 satellites including primary payload EOS-01

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched 10 satellites, including the EOS-01 which is an all-weather earth imaging satellite. It was successfully carried off by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, the PSLV-C49 from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center. Notedly, this was the 76th launch vehicle mission from the Sriharikota spaceport, and 38th launch from the first launch pad.









The space agency, in a press release, described EOS-01 as an earth observation satellite for application in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. There was a delay of nine minutes during the launch because of inclement weather conditions. The EOS-01 was then successfully injected into its orbit, and subsequently, nine commercial satellites – Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4), were injected into their intended orbits. Customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) Department of Space.

Dr K Sivan, the ISRO Chairman, said the PSLV-C49 successfully placed all 10 satellites precisely into their orbit. He commended both the launch vehicle and satellite teams for rising to the occassion amidst the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. “Space activity cannot be done from home. Especially during a launch, every engineer, technician and all other employees must travel from different centers and work together here at SHAR,” he said. “Our ISRO team rose to the occassion and worked with limited staff, followed all government protocols with an compromise on quality.”

After separation, the two solar arrays of EOS-01 were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite. The space agency said that in the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration. The Chairman said three more launches are lined up, including PSLV-C50 carrying CMS01, launch of new vehicle SSLV carrying EOS-02 and GSLV F-10 carrying EOS-03.