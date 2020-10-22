Private firms can now launch satellites and develop new systems: Spacecom Policy 2020

Under the Spacecom Policy 2020, private Indian firms can use existing space assets for communication services, develop new systems, launch satellites and sell services to foreign customers. Companies will also be allowed to set up control centers outside India and use overseas space assets.

The draft policy states that allowing private players in the space communication sector will enable India to keep pace with the growing demand for satellite-based broadcasting, network connectivity and global mobile personal communication. It will help establish India as a significant player in the global space communication sector. K Sivan, secretary Department of Space, said the policy will have everything the Satcom Policy has in terms of protection of assets, creation of new assets, monitoring and operations. “The major changes are to encourage the private sector and renew focus on enhancing national security capabilities,” he explained. “The policy also lists steps to bring more assets under India’s control for enhancing ability to utilize space-based communication for national needs. This is the first step. Soon, we’ll have specific policies on launch vehicles, navigation, remote sensing, space exploration, human spaceflight and a national space policy. These will propel India to the next level.”









Furthermore, the draft states that they can establish telemetry, tracking and command earth stations and satellite control center in or outside India. They can offer the capacity to commercial and societal communications within India, as well as outside India. And they can supply their systems and solutions to international markets. Moreover, the policy allows only Indian entities to seek authorization for orbital slots for new satellites, services based on existing satellites and setting up new ground stations. But any company sending a communication satellite in space will also be liable for any damages to other objects in space and the environment. As such, officials said companies will have to provide a financial guarantee or insurance cover at the time of seeking authorization from the Department of Space and later from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACE).

In regards to orbital slots, getting the same is a long-drawn process that needs a lot of technical coordination and negotiations with other satellite operators of multiple countries to ensure interference-free operation of all satellites. Private players will be able to acquire the orbital slots from the Department of Space PSUs at a cost.