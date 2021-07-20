India's cheapest 5G phone Redmi Note 10T launched; Price, Specifications

Tech major Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone in India. The new smartphone, the first fifth generation device from the Redmi flagship, is also the cheapest 5G handset in the country. It is the fifth model of immensely successful Redmi Note 10 series which has so far produced Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10S. The smartphone has been teased on Amazon.









Redmi Note 10T 5G: Price and availability

The device will be available at Amazon.in as well as Xiaomi’s official stores both online and offline. The device will go on the first sale on 26 July. The smartphone’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 whereas another variant 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be sold at Rs 15,999. As for the sale offer, there is up to Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and easy EMI transactions. There will also be no-cost EMI and exchange options through the retail channels.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specification and features

The device will be available in four colours, including Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colours. The new smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with a triple-lens camera setup. The display also gets a fast refresh rate. The device features a 6.5-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 11 with MIUI on top. In terms of cameras, the device gets a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera supports Pro Color Mode, Color Focus Mode and Night Mode.

The front-facing snapper is housed in a punch hole and comes with an 8MP lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Under the hood, Xiaomi has added a 5,000mAh battery. The company even ships with a 22.5W charger in the box. Besides, the phone measures 161.81×75.34×8.92mm and weighs 190 grams.