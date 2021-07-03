What’s streaming on your favourite OTT platforms this July

Covid pandemic has catapulted video streaming platforms at the forefront of content consumption segment. The streaming giants are also going the extra mile to quench the audience thirst for quality content. It’s going to be an exciting month for Indian viewers who prefer watching Hindi or regional language films and web series. OTT platforms including Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hotstar have lined up an enviable collection of content exploring different genres for ardent fans in July.









Check out the list of 11 upcoming titles set to be premiered on OTT platforms this month

1) Malik



After delivering a solid performance in Macbeth-inspired Joji, Fahadh Faasil will return to OTT screen with a socio-political thriller Malik. Malik is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 15. The makers had earlier planned a theatrical release for the film but opted for OTT due to Covid 2nd wave. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film traces the life of Sulaiman Malik (Faasil), a charismatic leader who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people. Notably, this is the third collaboration between Fahadh and Mahesh after Take Off and C U Soon. Earlier, The film was

2) Sara’s



Anna Benn and Sunny Waynes’ unconventional romantic comedy will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film chronicles the life of Sara (Anna Benn) from her school days. It’s a light-hearted take on how society and family pressurizes young couples in matters concerning relationships, marriage and pregnancy.

3) Toofan



This is the second collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhag Milkha Bhag. The film ws originally scheduled for release on May 21 but had to be postponed due to covid 2nd wave. It’s sports drama where Farhan will be essaying the role of a national-level boxing player. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. According to the makers, the film “presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.” Toofan will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 16.

4) Collar bomb



Jimmy Shergil is one of the most underrated actors who has consistently delivered amazing performances. The latest thriller will see the actor returning to a cop’s avatar after many years . Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting and written by Nikhil Nair, Jimmy Shergill takes centerstage as Manoj Hesi. The content will release on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on 9 July. “When a ticking bomb takes control of his quaint town, officer Manoj Hesi sets out to catch the evil mastermind as he tries to saves hundreds of innocent lives,” the plotline reads.

5) Feels like ishq



Feels like ishq is a six part anthology releasing July 23 on Netflix. The romance-drama series will feature six meet-cute stories from directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar, Netflix said in a statement. The show’s ensemble cast includes Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Tanya Maniktala, Rohit Saraf, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur in lead roles.

6) Netrikaan



Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil thriller is expected to have an OTT release this July, reports say. The streaming rights for the film have been purchased by Disney+Hotstar. The film has been waiting for a proper release date for almost a year now. The film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind. Nayanthara will be portraying the role of a blind woman who reportedly has to use her third eye to outwit a killer stalking her. Even the title font in the first look poster is written in Braille so it’s safe to assume that Nayanthara plays a blind character.

7) Hungama 2



The sequel to director Priyadarshan’s 2003 hit comedy Hungama will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 23. The film was slated for theatrical release earlier but the makers opted for OTT release due to covid situation in the country. Priyadarshan has returned to direct the movie, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash in the lead.

8) Haseen Dilruba



Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, the psychological thriller started streaming on Netflix on July 2. Directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee-fame, the story revolves around a woman who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. The film has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

9) Chutzpah (Season 1)



Created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh, Chutzpah reportedly explores the dark side of the digital age in a quirky way. The web series showcases how social media has a deep impact on lives of today’s youngsters. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the show features Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tanya Maniktala, Gautam Mehra, Kshitij Chauhan, Diksha Singh and Varun Tewari. The web series will premiere on July 23 on Sony Liv.

10) Samantar (Season 2)



The second season of the popular Marathi web series Samantar premiered on MX player on July 1. In the first season, we saw a man name Kumar Mahajan (Swwapnil Joshi) learns that his life parallels that of Sudarshan Chakrapani (Nitish Bharadwaj). The show ended on a cliffhanger with Kumar having found Chakrapani and his diaries of the past, which reveal what Kumar’s future will look like. The new season shows these two characters being soldered together by a common destiny

11) 14 Phere



14 Phere, starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and Gauhar Khan, is all set to release on streaming platform ZEE5. The movie is being pegged as a ‘social comedy’ by the makers. A teaser of 14 Phere released on Monday revealed the names of the lead characters, Sanjay and Aditi.