Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, who is not against technological advancement, has filed a suit against the implementation of 5G wireless network in India.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has filed a suit against the implementation of 5G wireless network in India. She said that she is not against technological advancements. Chawla, who is also an environmental activist, said they have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.









“We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.”

The actor’s spokesperson said the suit has directed the concerned department to certify that 5G technology is safe for humankind and all kinds of animals and birds. It also demanded a study that the implementation would be safe, not just in current times but also in the near futre.

“The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from the Hon’ble Court to the arrayed Defendants to certify to us and therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers, and if not already conducted, to also conduct an efficient research, and without participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping in regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come,” the statement said.

5G mobile technology promises a ten-fold increase in data transmission rates compared to current 4G networks, which will be achieved by using a higher transmission frequency. The physiological effects of the electromagnetic radiation change with frequency, so the advent of 5G triggered a major international review of relevant radiation safety guidelines, for which its agreed that there is insufficient data for a meaningful health risk assessment.