In an era marked by rapid advancements in technology, the space tech industry stands as a beacon of innovation and progress. Over the past decade, this sector has seen significant transformation and growth, driven largely by the rise of homegrown startups and increasing investments. Recognizing the potential and the need for a structured understanding of this burgeoning industry, Treelife, a prominent professional multidisciplinary services firm comprising Lawyers, Chartered Accountants, and Company Secretaries, has released a detailed report titled “Mapping India’s Spacetech Industry & Regulatory Landscape: A Launchpad for Innovation and Growth.” This report offers a comprehensive overview of the industry, covering critical aspects such as the investment landscape, legal considerations, tax incentives, and intellectual property rights, which are essential for stakeholders within the space tech ecosystem.









A Growing Industry with Significant Potential

India’s space tech industry is on a remarkable growth trajectory. With over 523 private companies and research institutions actively contributing to the sector, India’s space economy is projected to reach $44 billion by 2033, capturing nearly 10% of the global market. The government’s substantial investment, including an allocation of nearly $1.6 billion to the Department of Space (DoS), which oversees the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other space-related activities, underscores the country’s commitment to becoming a leader in space exploration and technology.

Treelife report highlights the surge in private investments since 2014, particularly in satellite manufacturing and launch services. By July 2023, these investments had amounted to $233 million across more than 30 deals. The report emphasizes that the focus areas of private investments in India’s space tech ecosystem include satellite manufacturing, launch services, earth observation and analytics, propulsion systems, and integrated space solutions. Funding trends within the sector are also discussed, with the highest amount of funding recorded in 2023, reaching USD 124.7 million, and consistent year-on-year growth observed from 2021 to 2023.

Foreign Direct Investment and Regulatory Landscape

The report delves into the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) segment, revealing that the existing FDI policy allows up to 100% foreign investment in satellite establishment and operation through the government route. While proposed amendments aim to further liberalize the sector, gaps and ambiguities remain, particularly regarding compliance with sectoral guidelines and definitions of key terms.

Analysis by Treelife underscores the importance of clear and consistent regulatory frameworks to attract and sustain foreign investments. The report suggests that addressing these gaps will be crucial for maintaining the sector’s growth momentum and enhancing its global competitiveness.

Tax Incentives and Government Schemes

Several tax measures have been implemented to encourage private participation. These include GST exemptions for satellite launch services and income tax exemptions for R&D expenditures. The report also highlights key government schemes supporting the sector, such as the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, the Technology Development Fund under DRDO, iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), and the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

Additionally, the report covers how GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) has emerged as a global gateway for space tech companies. GIFT City offers a favourable regulatory environment, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a robust ecosystem. It facilitates funding, international collaboration, and regulatory support, making it an ideal gateway for scaling operations and fostering innovation.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Ms. Garima Mitra, Co-Founder of Treelife, commented on the report’s findings, stating, “The Indian spacetech sector is poised for significant growth, driven by increased FDI, public-private partnerships, advanced technologies, and upcoming incentives. Treelife’s report marks a significant milestone in understanding the intricacies of India’s spacetech landscape, providing critical insights that will guide stakeholders in navigating the regulatory environment and maximizing opportunities for growth and innovation. We remain committed to helping startups understand the regulatory landscape and function accordingly.”