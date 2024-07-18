Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Dies After Falling Into Gorge

Connect with us

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old travel influencer from Mumbai, tragically passed away after falling into a 300-foot gorge while filming an Instagram reel at the Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The incident occurred on July 16 during a monsoon outing with seven friends.

Aanvi Kamdar, known for her travel blog @theglocaljournal, slipped while capturing video content. Her friends immediately alerted local authorities. The rescue operation, involving the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff, was hampered by heavy rain and falling stones. Despite a six-hour effort using a vertical pulley, Aanvi Kamdar succumbed to her injuries at the Mangaon taluka government hospital.



Authorities have since warned tourists about the dangers of visiting waterfalls during the monsoon season. This incident follows another recent tragedy where a 23-year-old woman died after her car plunged into a valley while filming an Instagram reel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Local authorities continue to emphasize the importance of safety and caution during monsoon excursions to prevent such accidents.


