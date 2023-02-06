Koo became the first social platform to reward its users daily through its loyalty program. Users earn Koo coins everyday based on engagement they show on Koo and also for referring their family and friends. These coins can then be redeemed for special offers from Brands across the country. Millions of users partake in this and get value in addition to being on a social platform and learning about what’s happening around them.

Koo started the Koo coins program as an experiment in July 2022. It now has a structured program that rewards users everyday for engaging on the app consistently. While this program is currently still in its beta in India, it will be rolled out across the world in all languages soon.

The broad philosophy is around inclusiveness. Social platforms are enablers that thrive on the support of a community. However, the community that adopts and strengthens these platforms have never been rewarded before. Koo believes that value and success should be shared and be broad-based. Everyone in the community should benefit from the platform’s growth – be it users, creators or businesses.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Koo said: “We strongly believe in inclusiveness and sharing. Koo is one of the most inclusive social platforms in the world that’s deeply rooted in the concept of fairness. We believe that everyone that makes this platform what it is, should benefit from it. We help users earn coins through our Koo coins loyalty program for app engagement and referring other users. These coins can then be exchanged for special offers from businesses that gain from new users and usage. This ensures that everyone wins. Creators get access to more users, users get special offers and businesses get access to a large new user base. Never before have social platforms rewarded the entire ecosystem in such an inclusive way. We are proud to lead the way here and know that many will learn from our success and follow suit. It’s important to be user-first and that thought dictates all our actions.”