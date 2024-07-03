Jamia Hamdard University has partnered with Garage Productions Pvt Ltd to introduce a Digital Marketing course under the IFTDM (Institute for Film Training and Digital Marketing) brand. This collaboration aims to bridge academia and industry, revolutionizing student preparation for digital marketing careers.

Key figures at the signing ceremony included Jamia Hamdard’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) M. Afshar Alam and Garage Productions’ Director, Mr. Saurabh Gupta. The course promises an industry-aligned curriculum, hands-on training, mentorship, state-of-the-art tools, and internship opportunities.









Prof. Alam emphasized the importance of digital marketing skills in modern business strategies, while Dr. M A Sikandar highlighted the necessity of mastering these skills in a digital-first world. Mr. Gupta expressed his vision of cultivating digital visionaries through this program.

The IFTDM program prepares students for roles such as Digital Marketing Managers, Social Media Strategists, and Data Analytics Professionals. Applications for the first batch will open soon for the upcoming academic session.