Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. Retailers and brands hosted on Google Cloud can now leverage deeper product integrations, a unified billing approach and faster go-to-market while providing enriching digital commerce experiences to their shoppers.









In order to transform the digital experiences, retailers are looking to deploy new tech functionalities in a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure. They are looking to create shopper interactions with the online store in a way that is contextual, relevant, and personalized. The Unbxd availability on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easier for eCommerce stores, SIs, and the partner ecosystem to discover the best-in-class search and product discovery solution. With Unbxd 100% API-based approach, they can now seamlessly integrate an eCommerce website with Unbxd’s commerce search-as-a-service.

Pavan Sondur, CEO and Co-founder at Unbxd says, “Our deepened relationship with Google Cloud is a strategic initiative towards reaching more online stores across the globe in the next 5 years. By hosting our offering on Google Cloud Marketplace, we are making it easier for retail stores to select Unbxd for creating a unique and personalized shopping journey for shoppers.” Pavan adds, “Brands and retailers can now buy Unbxd solutions via Google Cloud Marketplace thereby enabling easy onboarding, faster integration and powerful digital experiences.”

Unbxd and Google Cloud will collaborate in go-to-market efforts making it easier for customers to run and scale Unbxd bouquet of services: Site Search, Browse and Recommendations. “Delivering exceptional online retail experiences is more crucial than ever,” said Nirav Sheth, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, Unbxd is making it very easy for businesses to deploy and manage its solution as a service on Google Cloud, and ultimately to quickly deliver great search and product discovery capabilities to consumers.