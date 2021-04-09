Connect with us

‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’: Rahul Dravid’s ‘angry’ avatar sends social media in a tizzy

For a 90s kid like me who feasted on cricket, it would have been a revelation to watch his batting icon lose his temper. The Dravid we knew, kept his mannerisms understated, irrespective of the situation and always played cricket with grace and class. Succinctly put, the ‘Great Wall of India’ never let his emotions affect his game as he remained true to the spirit of the gentleman’s game. Now an advertisement of a credit card bill payment app. has sent social media into a tizzy as it shows Dravid in an angry avatar.



The commercial features actor Jim Sarbh stating “When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues.”

Later, the commercial shows an infuriated Dravid stuck in Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jam. The former cricketer is seen shouting at everyone from his car, picking fights, breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him with his bat before getting out of the car’s rooftop and shouting “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main(I am the don of Indiranagar).” For the uninitiated, Indiranagar is a locality in Bengaluru and Dravid spent most of his life in his family home there.

Netizens expressed a flurry of emotions on the legend’s never-seen-before side. Leading the fray was skipper Virat Kohli who shared the video and captioned it, ” Never seen this side of Rahul Bhai”

Food aggregator also came up with a tongue in cheek response to the video

Dravid took to coaching after stepping away from international cricket in 2011. Dravid played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and 1 T20I for India during his professional career which lasted 15 years.


