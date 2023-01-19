Skyexch.net has been chosen an official partner for the inaugural season of ILT20

Skyexch.net has been named the International League T20 (ILT20) 2023 official partner. The competition will take place from January 13 to February 12. The league will include six teams: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates, Desert Vipers, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, and Gulf Giants. Three of these franchises also have teams in the Indian T20 League.









Each club will play five home and five away matches, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. In Qualifier 1, the top two teams will compete for a berth in the final, while one of the third and fourth-ranked teams will be eliminated via the eliminator. The winner of the eliminator and the loser of qualifier 1 will compete in qualification 2 for the second slot in the final. The tournament’s final will be place in Dubai on February 12, 2023.

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Paul Stirling, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Chris Lynn, Marcus Stoinis, and others will compete in the competition. The spectators are anxiously awaiting the start of the blockbuster competition, which promises to wow them with thrilling cricket action.

International League T20 2023 Schedule

Match No.

Date

Match

Time (IST)

Venue

Match 1

Jan-13

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 2

Jan-14

MI Emirates vsSharjah Warriors

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 3

Jan-15

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants

3:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 4

Jan-15

Desert Vipers vsSharjah Warriors

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 5

Jan-16

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 6

Jan-17

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

7:30 PM

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 7

Jan-18

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 8

Jan-19

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals

7:30 PM

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 9

Jan-20

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 10

Jan-21

Dubai Capitals vsSharjah Warriors

3:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 11

Jan-21

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 12

Jan-22

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants

3:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 13

Jan-22

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 14

Jan-23

Gulf Giants vsSharjah Warriors

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 15

Jan-24

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 16

Jan-25

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 17

Jan-26

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals

7:30 PM

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 18

Jan-27

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 19

Jan-28

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

3:30 PM

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 20

Jan-28

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 21

Jan-29

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates

7:30 PM

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 22

Jan-30

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 23

Jan-31

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers

7:30 PM

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 24

Feb-01

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 25

Feb-02

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 26

Feb-03

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 27

Feb-04

Gulf Giants vsDesert Vipers

3:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 28

Feb-04

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vsSharjah Warriors

7:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 29

Feb-05

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Match 30

Feb-06

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants

7:30 PM

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Qualifier 1

Feb-08

Team 1 vs Team 2

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Eliminator

Feb-09

Team 3 vs Team 4

7:30 PM

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Qualifier 2

Feb-10

Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Final

Feb-12

Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2

7:30 PM

Dubai International Stadium

Skyexch.net is your one-stop shop for all things sports. In terms of cricket tournament sponsorship, Skyexch was named as the title sponsor of the Road to Safety World Series 2022, in which side India Legends won the championship, and Skyexch has also been a part of the Lanka Premier League as the event’s presenting sponsor for the 2022 edition. Skyexch.net has also ventured into other sports, including as horse racing, where it has been named the title sponsor of the Royal Calcutta Turf Club season 2022.