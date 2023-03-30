EatFit, one of India’s largest healthy food platforms housed under Curefoods has announced the launch of its latest campaign #IPizzaLove today, on account of the Indian Premier League 2023, where EatFit celebrates India’s love for Cricket and Food together with a range of healthy and nutritious pizzas during the IPL season.

To kick off the #IPizzaLove campaign, EatFit has partnered with Mayank Agarwal, one of India’s leading cricket players, and Joy Bhattacharya, Sports Enthusiast for two ad campaigns which will be published on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. In the first ad, Joy is caught off guard discussing EatFit’s pizza range with Mayank during a post-match presentation whereas, in the second ad, they are seen talking about how pizzas are the best way to celebrate a match victory. The second ad will be led by famous cricketers who plan to celebrate their match victories with EatFit pizzas.









To add a twist of fun, each of the IPL team players will celebrate the campaign in their own style and make a video reel on Instagram while competing with each other and see who creates the most fun content. The players who will be participating in this video trend are Shefali Varma and Jemimah Rodriguez from Delhi Capitals, Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed from Royal Challengers, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal from Rajasthan Royals, Mayank Agarwal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from Sunrisers Hyderabad who have their own interpretation of how they plan to celebrate with EatFit pizzas.

Commenting on the campaign, Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer, Curefoods, said “As a health-focused brand, EatFit is committed to providing customers with healthy and nutritious food options that don’t compromise on the Indian taste. With the #IPizzaLove campaign, we are providing a healthy and delicious food option to all cricket fans and motivating them for IPL 2023 to celebrate and cheer for their favorite team. We are encouraging people to rejoice this cricket season with their preferred food while taking care of their health and nutritional needs.”

The #IPizzaLove campaign’s food range consists of pizzas made with fresh ingredients and real cheese, ensuring that customers enjoy a guilt-free indulgence. The pizzas are available in a variety of options to cater to different taste preferences. From gourmet pizzas to affordable but nutritious millet-based treats, Curefoods has curated a whole gamut of brands to fulfill everyone’s pizza desires. This new range of pizza is available on delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, apart from EatFit.in platform, with unlimited options that will last for the entire season.