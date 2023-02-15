D2C & personalized fashion solutions platform CloudTailor, has launched Valentine’s Day Social Campaign: Love Your Body, Love Your Fit. Women are often subjected to unrealistic beauty standards, body shaming and gender-based stereotypes. As a woman-centric brand, it is important to break these stereotypes and encourage women to feel proud of their bodies and embrace their individuality.

CloudTailor launched the campaign with a short, impactful video on the first day of Valentine’s week, showcasing how women should love and embrace their bodies. The intent to launch this campaign is to redefine the concept of loving yourself unconditionally and remember to celebrate the love you have for yourself every day, not just on this occasion. CloudTailor is also encouraging their community to spread positivity and body love by reminding their friends of their unique inner and outer beauty through an Instagram contest. It is a simple three-step process, where the participant should follow @cloudtailor.in, like & share the post on their story and tag their friends in the comments section and tell them why they love them!









The “Love Your Body, Love Your Fit” campaign is dedicated to promoting body positivity and self-love. CloudTailor’s tailor-made services empower women of all shapes and sizes to find the perfect fit and feel confident and proud in their own skin. This Valentine’s Day CloudTailor is promoting just Love Yourself!

You can join CloudTailor in this mission by participating in their exciting contest! CloudTailor is also encouraging people to join in the pledge to ‘love your body, love your fit’.

Understanding the body type can help one determine which clothing styles and cuts flatter the body, and make one feel more confident and comfortable in your own skin, improving your overall body image and self-esteem. Through this campaign, CloudTailor is also educating our audience about different body types, the reasons one should know about their body type, outfit recommendations and more. They are also spreading awareness about practising body positivity.

Founder, Susmitha Lakkakula, CloudTailor, has a message for every woman out there. “Love your body, love your style, love who you’re. Wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident. You don’t have to fit into the outfits, your outfits should fit you. And for all your tailoring needs, CloudTailor is always with you”.

Launched in 2020 by Ms. Sushmitha Lakkakula, Founder and Mr. Rudra Pratap and Mr. Mahesh Patel, as Co-founders. The company has recently launched their outlets in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Tirupati and Siddipet along with setting up its fulfilment centres across Ahmedabad, Delhi, Patna, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Today, CloudTailor is present across 7 countries, and 20 cities with 40+ designers and 40+ tailors and has served over 50,000 customers and plans to open 200 Exclusive Branded Outlets by 2024.