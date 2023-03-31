Deconstruct, one of India’s leading science-based gentle skincare brands, announces the launch of three new products that alleviate skin concerns such as melasma, hyperpigmentation, ageing and dryness. The products – Pigmentation Control Serum, Retinol Night Cream, and Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Moisturizer – have been formulated after extensive research and development, and are in keeping with Deconstruct’s goal of creating highly effective yet gentle skincare products designed for real results.

The Pigmentation Control Serum boasts a powerful combination of 3% Tranexamic Acid and 2% Glycolic Acid, which effectively combats various pigmentation concerns such as melasma, hyperpigmentation, post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), post inflammatory erythema (PIE), and acne scars. The formulation of Tranexamic Acid reduces the tyrosinase activity of melanocytes and prevents UV-induced hyperpigmentation, while Glycolic Acid contributes by exfoliating dead and pigmented cells from the skin surface thus leaving the skin smooth and even-toned.









The Retinol Night Cream is a collagen-boosting night cream that helps in skin regeneration and anti-aging.The product also stands as the first night cream launched by the brand. It is designed to fade fine lines and wrinkles, giving the skin a tighter, firmer and smoother appearance. The formulation of 0.1% Retinol and 1% Beta-Glucan Complex work together to accelerate skin cell turnover, build collagen, and moisturise the skin, keeping it soft and supple.

The Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Moisturiser is a new addition to Deconstruct’s range of moisturisers and is the ideal lightweight, daily-use moisturiser for every season, which provides long-lasting and non-greasy hydration.. The product contains 0.2% Hyaluronic Acid and 1% Squalane, which work together to promote collagen synthesis, restore skin’s moisture content and lock it in to keep the skin soft and supple all day..

Speaking about the new launches, Malini Adapureddy, Founder, Deconstruct stated, “We are elated to announce the launch of three new skincare products, adding to our comprehensive product portfolio and this marks the culmination of yet another set of our extensive research and development efforts. Our mission at Deconstruct is to offer our customers the very best in skincare, by utilising the latest and most effective ingredients. With the launch of these new products, we are excited to bring innovative solutions to some of the most common skin concerns, such as melasma, ageing, and dryness. Our team has worked tirelessly to create bring these powerful formulations and we are committed to pushing ourselves to bring forth new and innovative products for our customers, helping them achieve real results for their skincare goals”

The Pigmentation Control Serum, Retinol Night Cream, and Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Moisturiser are now available on Deconstruct’s website and will soon be available on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, and Purplle. For more information about these products and their ingredients, visit Deconstruct’s website at www.thedeconstruct.in

With the motto of ‘Information over Impulse’, Deconstruct is a brand that aims to deliver well researched and high quality skincare products to the consumer, while simultaneously educating consumers on what is good for their skin. The brand was founded by Malini Adapureddy, an engineer from IIT Kharagpur, who after spending years being exposed to deluding marketing tactics, decided it was time to launch a skincare brand that showcased efficacious results. Deconstruct sets itself apart by offering skincare products with unique formulations and actives, that are backed by science and designed to target specific skincare concerns. Since its inception, Deconstruct has received over $400K in funding from key investors such as Beenext, Binny Bansal, Abhishek Goyal, Hari TN and plans to foray further into multiple other skincare categories in the future.