Amazon, Asian Paints, Tata Tea top rankers in Kantar’s purposeful brands ranking

Amazon, Asian Paints and Tata Tea have emerged as the most purposeful leaders in India across technology, non-FMCG and FMCG categories respectively, as per the latest BrandZ India report by insights and consulting firm Kantar. In the technology category, Amazon is followed by Zomato, YouTube, and Google and Swiggy jointly in fourth place, followed by Flipkart.









The non-FMCG ranking was dominated by telecom brands, with Samsung and Jio jointly second, followed by MRF, Tata Housing and Airtel. Tata Tea topped the FMCG category ranking, followed by Surf Excel, Taj Mahal, Parachute and Maggi (both in fourth position) and Britannia. The Kantar BrandZ database for FY 2020-21 is based on the analysis of 418 brand cases. It has looked into brand perception and brand equity metrics for brands across 30 categories from a total of over 12,000 respondents.

Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “Brand Purpose provides an anchor amidst constant uncertainty, both as a North Star for brands, but also as reassurance to consumers. Purpose as a contributor to brand equity is 10 times more important in India, in comparison to globally.” This shows that a larger societal purpose is even more critical to success for brands in India. Of course, vague slogans and one-off ‘corporate charity’ events do not work, and it is not about jumping on the bandwagon of the latest fashionable cause either, he added.

Sharing the key findings, Kantar said FMCG brands are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint and taking a social stance. Non-FMCG brands are now adopting marketing strategies that promote the brand in ways that look beyond the function of product or service. “… the key is to do more than just meeting consumers’ immediate needs, adding new and potentially differentiating associations,” it added.

According to the report, Indian consumers are at par with many of their Asian counterparts, and are actively engaging with sustainability. “77 per cent are prepared to invest time and money in companies that try to do good,” it added.