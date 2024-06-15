Amidst a record heatwave in India, Amazon’s Manesar warehouse workers in Haryana reported being forced to pledge to forgo water and bathroom breaks to meet high targets. Temperatures soared past 50°C, creating hazardous conditions primarily ignored by management. AIWA convenor Dharmendra Kumar noted that complaints to Amazon and the labour ministry have gone unanswered, with workers continuing to suffer under high temperatures. This issue is part of a global struggle, with Amazon workers participating in the “Make Amazon Pay” movement for better working conditions and wages. Here is the link to the AIWA letter to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Workers described extreme measures taken to meet demands, including a pledge enforced on May 16 not to take any breaks until targets were met. Despite Amazon’s statement emphasizing employee safety and the use of heat index devices, workers claimed that cooling measures were insufficient and that the work environment remained intolerably hot.

During the ongoing heatwave, Amazon warehouse workers are forced to rest in locker rooms due to lack of proper facilities. AIWA urges Amazon to provide decent resting areas and implement immediate heat protection measures. ✊🏽#AmazonWorkers #Heatwave #MakeAmazonPay pic.twitter.com/wzblSraujb — Amazon India Workers Association (@AiwaInd) June 4, 2024

During their 10-hour shifts, with only two 30-minute breaks, workers endured extreme heat, with temperatures in the working areas reaching 30-35°C. The conditions were so severe that some workers fainted and were given paracetamol before being sent back to work after brief rests, highlighting the physical toll of the heatwave.









The lack of adequate facilities forced female workers to rest in bathrooms, where managers often checked on them to ensure they returned to work promptly. Male workers recounted similar struggles, including unloading scorching trailers quickly.

Amazon’s response highlighted measures like suspending work in high-heat areas, temperature-controlled buildings, proper ventilation, water provision, and medical assistance. However, the Amazon India Workers Association (AIWA) criticized these conditions, leading workers to unionize and demand better treatment.

Past reports from 2019 also revealed similar issues in Amazon’s UK warehouses, where workers had to urinate in bottles due to stringent break policies. Amazon has consistently denied these claims, maintaining that they offer industry-leading pay, benefits, and a safe work environment.