Arya, India’s largest post-harvest agritech player, has joined the SBM in a strategic partnership to reinforce its competencies in financing solutions. This partnership will help create conducive conditions for the promotion of mutually beneficial goals and deeper penetration of its integrated services in the mid-market segment, comprising mid-corporates and higher-end SMEs.









Ritesh Raman, Chief Business Officer, Storage Solutions, Arya, said as Arya’s brand promise, the company is committed towards improving access to credit, ease in financing process and robust solutions for instant credit to every client in the agri value chain. “SMB Bank India has profound domain expertise and is led by a core team of industry veterans. This alliance will only help to strengthen our position as a market leader.”

SBM Bank India, senior spokesperson, said they are focusing on commodity financing portfolio and this partnership strengthens their hold in the segment. “At SBM Bank India, we believe in empowering our collaborators through our banking expertise, to improve their offerings as well as, uplift their end customers’ financial requirements. Through our collaboration with Arya, we are expanding our presence to cater to the agri-traders and agri-entrepreneurs across the country and offering them customized solutions to help them grow and prosper.”

In today’s landscape, the adoption of high-tech banking capabilities is more crucial than ever to meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry and diverse borrower base. Alliances like these enable ease of business for seamless lending processes, more efficient operations for end-users and create new opportunities for digital engagement.

Arya is India’s leading agritech start-up with a focus on integrated post-harvest services. Driving technology through a human-centered approach, Arya is leveraging technology to bridge the last mile by building a strong agritech and fintech platform. Its simply an integrated and easy-to-use platform that help users to choose ancillary services like warehouse management, access to finance, quality testing, storage protection services and connecting produce to buyers all through a robust technology-enabled back-end ecosystem.