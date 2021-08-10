Twitter ‘prima facie’ in compliance with IT rules: Centre to Delhi HC

Twitter is now in compliance with the new Information Technology Rules, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The micro-blogging site has appointed a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) and Nodal Contact Person on permanent basis, as mandated by the new IT rules, the court was told.









“Prima facie, Twitter has appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person in compliance with recently amended IT Rules,” Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for Centre, told the Delhi court on Tuesday.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by the US-based microblogging site, sought an affidavit from the Centre to bring its stand on record within two weeks.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, iterated that the company has appointed permanent officials for the posts of CCO, RGO and NCP. Sajan Poovayya said the appointed persons will work on a full-time basis and are fully capable of performing the functions in terms of the law.

“Court gave us a long rope. Finally we have rectified the situation. We have permanent people occupying the position,” Sajan Poovayya submitted.

The new IT rules, which were unveiled in February this year, requires all social media platforms to set up a grievance redressal and compliance mechanism, which includes appointing a resident grievance officer, chief compliance officer and a nodal contact person. Facebook and Google complied with this requirement in May, when the proposed rules came into effect.

On July 28, the court had expressed displeasure over Twitter appointing a contingent worker as CCO and said that the social media platform was in non-compliance with the new IT Rules.

“I’m giving you a long rope but don’t expect the court to do it on and on,” the court had said.

Centre had also claimed that Twitter was acting in “abject non-compliance of the rules”.

The Centre said in its affidavit that Twitter failed to comply with India’s new IT Rules, which could lead to its losing immunity conferred under the IT Act.

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules.