Ather Energy ties up with Park+ to sets up fast charging network in Mumbai

Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy on Tuesday announced the setting up of its fast charging network Ather Grid here in collaboration with startup Park+. As many as 10 charging points are already live at various key locations across the financial capital and the firm is also planning to have at least 30 such points by next year, Ather Energy said in a release. Delhi-based Park+ offers a smart parking solution that allows users to locate parking, book slots and pay digitally.









Ather said it has set up 128 public fast charging points across 18 cities in the country as part of the network, which can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers. This facility is being offered free of charge to everyone till September this year, it added. The charging network is supported by Grid app, which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. Ather Energy in its accelerated expansion phase targets to set-up 5-6 points before delivery across the 27 markets that it will be present in by the third quarter of 2021, the firm said.

“Ather Grid has seen steady adoption across all the cities we have begun deliveries in and we believe that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching our products in any market we enter. “We have already signed up with multiple partners and will continue to do so in the months to come. Park+ has also been instrumental in finding us locations in Mumbai and increasing our reach,” said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy. The company has already installed 20 chargers across cities and will expand this number to 30 by April. By bolstering the charging infrastructure set-up in a faster, more hassle-free way, it is looking forward to the accelerated adoption of EVs in the country, Amit Lakhotia, Founder Park+, said.