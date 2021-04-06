Last year, Google announced an update to its Workspace storage policies which will come into effect from June 2021. The company had said that any type of file including docs, sheets and slides created on Google Drive will be counted towards one’s account storage. Now the search engine giant has decided to delay the updates but only for workspace and G Suite users. Previously, Google had announced that from 1 June 2021, all new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will be counted towards “the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member.”









Similarly, as per the latest update, any new Docs, Sheets, Slide, Drawing, Form or Jamboard file created after 1 February 2022, will be counted towards storage. However, the documents that are created before 1 February, 2022 will not take up the free storage. Google Workspace allows users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document within a room in Chat, without switching tabs or tools.

As per Google, this delay will allow the company to provide new admin tools to identify and manage how storage is used and allocated before the policy goes into effect. By February, admins will have the ability to see just how much space Docs and other files are taking up within each individual Drive.

The changes hold immense value because more than 4.3 million GB of data is added across Gmail, Drive, and Photos every day. The company also said that it will provide new admin tools to identify and manage how storage is used and allocated before the policy goes into effect. This, in turn, will empower Google Workspace admins to adapt to this model and optimize their storage.

In order to check the storage, admins can visit the photos and drive sections of their accounts. Admins who have taken the Business, Enterprise, Education, or G Suite editions can visit the Usage and support section of the Help Center to check out the storage.