The QEY Mumbai: First Sip and Vault Concept with European Delights

Nestled in the heart of Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, a new gem promises to captivate Mumbai’s food enthusiasts. The QEY Mumbai: Sip and Vault promises to be a luxurious escape from the city’s hustle and bustle beyond being just a restaurant. It combines culinary artistry with opulent luxury, offering an extraordinary dining experience.

Founded by Divyesh Thakkar, Kaushik Mehta, and Vijay Aagarwal of Amicis Hospitality Pvt Ltd, QEY aims to redefine premium dining. The founders envision QEY as a sanctuary where patrons can unwind in a welcoming environment. The restaurant’s interiors, crafted by Umesh Desai and Associates, blend modern sophistication with timeless elegance. Every detail, from lighting to furniture, is meticulously chosen to create an inviting atmosphere.

“At QEY, our vision was to craft an environment that embodies both modern sophistication and timeless elegance,” says Umesh Desai. “We aimed to create a space where patrons can unwind and indulge in an extraordinary journey of flavours and luxury.”

Divyesh Thakkar, co-founder of QEY, emphasizes the unique experience QEY offers: “At QEY, we transcend the ordinary to create a haven where culinary artistry meets personalized luxury. It’s not just a restaurant; it’s your corner of indulgence. With our exclusive Loyalty Card and Memberships, we invite you to not just dine but to become part of an elite community.”









The QEY Mumbai European cuisine, crafted by world-class chefs, combines traditional recipes with modern twists. The menu features signature dishes such as the Caprese Burrata Delight, Qeysar Salad, Iskender Kebab, Calamari Fritti, Chicken Cacciatore, and Orecchiette Bolognese. Hearty mains include Mediterranean Pot Pie, Trifecta Cheese Risotto, Stroganoff, Seafood Paella, and the chef’s favourite, Lamb Shank.

Executive Chef Mayank Chitalia explains, “We’ve crafted a menu that celebrates the rich and diverse flavours of Europe while infusing a modern, global twist. Every plate is a symphony of taste and presentation, designed to leave a lasting impression.”

QEY’s innovative cocktails complement the culinary offerings, each crafted to tantalize the taste buds. Signature drinks include the Coo-Qey Elixir, To Ja-Moon and Back, and Lock & Qey, each promising a unique and delightful experience.

The QEY Mumbai also offers an extraordinary musical atmosphere, with live performances, curated playlists, and DJ sets enhancing the dining experience. Whether it’s intimate jazz nights or themed parties, the music at QEY elevates every evening.

QEY also has an exclusive membership program, inviting a select few to join a world of sophistication. The QEY Membership Card grants access to personalized vaults, providing a discreet space for patrons to store their treasured collections.