The Sustainer launches Mumbai’s 1st EV Charger Store where you can shop for an extensive selection of AC & DC Chargers for 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers. Whether you’re looking to meet your everyday charging needs at home or need a bespoke EV charging installation at the office, The EV charger Store by The Sustainer offers the most practical, cost-effective and efficient workplace charging and home charging solution. The range of products are being provided by Exicom – a renowned manufacturer of electric vehicle charger and lithium-ion battery in India.

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is gaining momentum in India, and one of the major factors driving this massive transition is the quick development of the charging infrastructure, which gives EV owners confidence and reduces their worry about running out of gas.









With 429,217 electric passenger vehicles, e-two-wheelers, e-three-wheelers, and e-commercial vehicles sold to consumers, EV sales in India reached a record high in fiscal 2022. While cumulative EV sales last fiscal year increased significantly by 218 percent year over year over fiscal 2021’s total volumes of 134,821 units, EV sales in India are expected to break previous records this fiscal. These zero-tailpipe-emission cars sold 211,398 units in the first quarter of this fiscal year, a staggering increase of 686 percent compared to the 26,833 units sold in the same quarter last year.

Mr. Neelanjan Gupto, founder of The Sustainer says, “This EV Charger store provides a complete suite of turnkey sustainable solutions – for your commercial and residential needs – under one roof for fast EV charging station integration with grid ensuring optimal and quality power exchange.”

Interestingly, India has recently seen a solid uptake of EVs, and the nation is slated to get the installation of 48,000 more EV chargers at a cost of over INR 14,000 crore. These chargers will be deployed over the course of the following three to four years, according to an ICRA report. Although the electric mobility market is undergoing a transition that only happens once in a lifetime, ” We are amidst e-Mobility disruption and it is for good” added Gupto.

The Sustainer is appointed as Exclusive master distributor- Pan-India by Exicom power systems which is India’s Largest manufacturer and supplies EV Charger to all leading Automobile manufacturers AKA OEM such as MG, Hyundai, Audi, Mercedes, Tata Motors, Kia, Volvo, Eicher, Mahindra and many other leading Bus manufacturers.

At “The Sustainer” are committed to develop 6000 high-speed DC charging stations by 2025 and extend our network to allow e-mobility throughout the fleet and personal EV segments, including EV cars, buses, and trucks, in the present phase. Exicom being one of its kind Made & designed in India manufacturer,has been prefered suppliers all of which are India’s credible players and front-runners in the EV eco-system market. Exicom had given over 10000 charging outlets by March 2023.

The Envo-Sustainer P Ltd, is a differentiator company with a commitment to sustainability of the world and the environment, awareness towards a green and renewable energy lifestyle, with an overall view of business and local action with a clear objective for reduction of the carbon footprint in the Globe. We work as 360 Degree EV Charging station Ecosystem facilitator – right from finding a lucrative location for setting up a charging station to final commissioning & setting up a Payment gateway solution.