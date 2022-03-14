Hero Electric ties up with L&T Finance for retail finance

Hero Electric on Monday said it has joined hands with L&T Finance to offer consumers easy financing solutions for its entire product portfolio across its 750-plus dealership network.









As part of the tie-up, customers can avail finance with no hypothecation, hassle-free-quick loan approvals in under three minutes, at attractive interest rates ranging from 7.99 per cent onwards, the electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

“The affordability of electric two-wheelers is one of the factors that has made this sustainable mobility option so appealing to consumers. Expanding our presence beyond Tier-II markets, we are committed to simplifying two-wheeler ownership,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

The company is expanding personalised funding options, thus facilitating hassle-free purchase decisions, he added.

Committed to delivering the best experience to its customers, Hero Electric is in the process of tying up with multiple banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).