Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Renault launches new Kwid with price starting at Rs 4.49 lakh

Renault launches new Kwid with price starting at Rs 4.49 lakh

Auto

Renault launches new Kwid with price starting at Rs 4.49 lakh

Press Trust of India
Published on

French carmaker Renault on Monday said it has launched new version of its entry-level model Kwid with price starting at Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).




Available in both 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol powertrains with manual and automatic transmission options, the updated Kwid features new interior and exterior colour harmony with white accents in the Climber range.

The KWID MY22 Climber range will also offer customers an array of new colour options along with new dual tone flex wheels.

The value proposition of model is further enhanced with the introduction of new RXL(O) variant on both 0.8-litre and 1-litre manual transmission powertrains, the carmaker said in a statement.

The model is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians, it added.

Also Read: WPI inflation rises to 13.11 pc in Feb; crude prices spike

It includes several active and passive safety features like dual front airbags, ABS (anti-braking system) and EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and seat belt reminder, Renault said.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the Kwid 0.8-litre offers 22.25 km per litre as per the ARAI Testing Certification, it added.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Retail inflation in Feb inches up to 6.07 pc

Retail inflation in Feb inches up to 6.07 pc
By March 14, 2022
Tata Sons’ chief N Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman

Tata Sons’ chief N Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman
By March 14, 2022
Over 9,600 schools get funds from Atal Innovation Mission for promoting innovation

Over 9,600 schools get funds from Atal Innovation Mission for promoting innovation
By March 14, 2022
Dealshare raises $45mn from ADIA at valuation of USD 1.7 billion

Funding News

Dealshare raises $45mn from ADIA at valuation of USD 1.7 billion
Fundfina Raises $ 1.3 Million As Part Of Its Seed Round

Funding News

Fundfina raises $ 1.3 Million as part of its seed round
Wobb engages 1000 influencers to build beauty brand “Plum”

Social Media

Wobb engages 1000 influencers to build beauty brand “Plum”
To Top
Loading...