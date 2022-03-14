Renault launches new Kwid with price starting at Rs 4.49 lakh

French carmaker Renault on Monday said it has launched new version of its entry-level model Kwid with price starting at Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).









Available in both 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol powertrains with manual and automatic transmission options, the updated Kwid features new interior and exterior colour harmony with white accents in the Climber range.

The KWID MY22 Climber range will also offer customers an array of new colour options along with new dual tone flex wheels.

The value proposition of model is further enhanced with the introduction of new RXL(O) variant on both 0.8-litre and 1-litre manual transmission powertrains, the carmaker said in a statement.

The model is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians, it added.

It includes several active and passive safety features like dual front airbags, ABS (anti-braking system) and EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and seat belt reminder, Renault said.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the Kwid 0.8-litre offers 22.25 km per litre as per the ARAI Testing Certification, it added.