Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

TECNO, the premium technology brand, has introduced the CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition to the Indian market. This latest addition to the CAMON 20 series showcases a distinctive collaboration with the acclaimed graffiti artist, Mr Doodle, resulting in an exceptional smartphone that merges pioneering photography capabilities with captivating artwork.









Internationally recognized as Mr Doodle, the UK-based artist Sam Cox has garnered fame for his captivating designs merging lively characters and signature squiggles into what he playfully dubs “graffiti spaghetti”. With millions of Instagram followers and collaborations with iconic fashion brands like Adidas and Fendi, Mr Doodle’s creativity has taken the world by storm. The CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition encapsulates Mr Doodle’s vision through a striking CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design back cover, crafted from 3D PGI material with unique irregular ribs. By day, the cover refracts light, presenting a diamond-like surface with subtle, comforting textures. When night falls, the back cover transforms into a vibrant luminous graffiti canvas, showcasing Mr Doodle’s characters and squiggles. This ground-breaking artistic expression is facilitated by TECNO’s innovative Moon Phase Color-Changing Technology, marking a pioneering leap in 3D luminous color-changing technology.

Speaking about the association, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile, mentioned, “A convergence of art and technology, the CAMON 20 Pro Mr Doodle Edition is a testament to TECNO’s commitment to innovation and creativity. Beyond its artistic appeal, this edition brings to life a harmonious blend of captivating designs and cutting-edge technology. With a range of original software customizations, including specially designed wallpapers and always-on displays, users are invited to immerse themselves in Mr Doodle’s imaginative universe. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to offering our users an unparalleled experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional smartphone design.”

Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I had a great time working with TECNO on the CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition. This was my first time collaborating with a smartphone brand to create a back cover, and I was really inspired by TECNO’s ambition to bring a different kind of artistic expression to its users. I love the surprising way the design reveals itself in the dark, and I think the final product turned out to be really special.” The CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition delivers exceptional photographic capabilities with a 64MP RGBW (G+P) triple rear camera setup along with OIS. These features ensure stunning and stable image quality even in low-light conditions. Powered by a 5,000mAh battery and 8GB+8GB extended RAM with up to 256GB ROM, the device offers outstanding performance for users’ diverse needs.

The unique CAMON 20 Pro 5G Doodle edition is available for Indian consumers through the nearest retail outlets and Amazon. TECNO’s commitment to delivering advanced designs and technologies to its youthful global audience is evident in this collaboration with Mr Doodle, showcasing an innovative blend of art and technology.