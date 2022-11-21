CarDekho Group, one of India’s leading and most prominent technology unicorns, has announced that it will be a carbon-neutral company by 2050. It has taken the pledge by signing up on CNN (Climate Neutral Now) of UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change). To meet its targets, the company is developing a robust ESG strategy to achieve climate action goals along with focus on Social & Governance aspects also.

The organization’s strategy is to motivate and support all stakeholders to achieve its net zero goal. Through improved disclosures, the company is committed to enhancing business resilience and lowering climate risk. The organization believes in the power harnessed by adopting ESG Philosophy in its day-to-day operations. Growth is not only about revenue numbers but about resilient business continuity and conducting operations in a sustainable manner.









CarDekho is the first Indian unicorn to take decisive action with a UNFCCC –CNN Pledge to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net-zero emission targets.

The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Everyone, including all individuals and corporations, must do their part to avoid the unthinkable consequences of inaction. CarDekho group runs on the ethos of building large businesses by solving customer needs on the foundation of sustainable and environment friendly approach. Towards this goal, CarDekho is addressing the risks posed by climate change through a comprehensive strategy that involves lowering emissions, implementing new sustainability practices, and creating cutting-edge technology and products that are better for the environment,’’ said Mr Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group.

It is noteworthy that the founders of the company Mr. Amit Jain & Anurag Jain have offset their family’s annual carbon footprint on UNFCCC carbon offset platform on a Solar Project based in Rajasthan. This emphasizes the importance on climate action from the top of the management at CarDekho Group.

The group will promote climate action through its communication channels as a participant in the CNN – Climate Neutral Now initiative. The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of achieving climate neutrality. A person or organization’s “carbon footprint” is the amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that they emit each year because of their actions. Governments across the world aim to limit temperature increases to 1.5°C, by 2050.