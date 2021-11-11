Tech mobility startup Automovill starts operations in Pune

Automovill, a full-stack mobility start-up has launched its operations in Pune. The brand has partnered with 20 car repair workshops and established 3 company owned Hubs in the first phase of expansion in the city. The new launch comes in line with the brand’s recently announced West India Expansion strategy. With this launch, Automovill has strengthened its retail presence too, in over 16 cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Patna, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune & Calcutta









In response to the 250% rising demand witnessed by the brand post pandemic, it had recently rolled out its expansion plan for the ongoing financial year. The start-up aims at widening its footprint in West India and East India. The plans are to open operations in 5 more cities within this fiscal year itself.

The brand has efficiently delivered the car repair services in Pune for the last 6 months during their pilot to the B2B clients, additionally with the rising queries from end consumers it also launched B2C operations.

Automovill has strategically set up its Hubs in Pimpri, KadNagar and Saudagar of Pune city, in addition to 20 partnered workshops to cater the larger audience. The 3 Hubs alone hold a total capacity to serve over 200 cars per day.

On the brand Expansion Mr. Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO, Automovill said, “Pune is the 7th largest city in India and 2nd largest city in Maharashtra in terms of vehicle ownerships. We see a magnificent scope to cater to the needs of potential customers in the city. As we already have the experience with more than 10 Hubs successfully operating across the country, we affirm to provide Hassle free, Convenient and transparent Cost Effective services to Pune customers“.

Also Read: Unnati raises Rs 60 cr from 3 firms including Incofin Investment

The brand currently is doing 3000 orders per month, and anticipates to clock a figure of 1.5 Lakh orders by the end of the current fiscal year.