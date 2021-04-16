Connect with us

AWS unveils new solutions for SMB digitisation; partners Razorpay, others

AWS unveils new solutions for SMB digitisation; partners Razorpay, others

Press Trust of India
Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday launched a curated set of software solutions ‘Amazon Digital Suite’, aimed at helping small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country to digitise their operations and bring their businesses online.



Running on AWS, the suite provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partners, including Razorpay, Zoho and others, in areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources. The launch of the solutions builds on Amazon’s commitment to digitise 10 million Indian SMBs by 2025, announced in January 2020.

The Amazon Digital Suite comprises payment and credit solutions from Razorpay; customer support and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks; human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR; and tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax.


