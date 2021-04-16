Apple to stop producing iPhone 12 Mini, release 4 new models in 2022

Speculations are that Apple will stop producing its lowest-cost new device, the iPhone 12 Mini, which was released in 2020 because it’s not selling well compared with other iPhones with larger displays and bigger batteries.









Ming-Chi Kuo, TFI analyst, according to CNBC, told investors the smartphone giant is eyeing 2022 with four different models with significantly improved cameras. He said the 2022 iPhones will feature camera upgrades using expensive parts to increase resolution and image quality and will make video shot on iPhones more appropriate for a forthcoming high resolution augmented reality and virtual reality headset.

Kuo highlighted that it will include a new image sensor supplied by Sony that can output video at 8K resolution and take 48-megapixel photos. “They’ll also use improved camera lenses. We believe that the camera quality of the new 2H22 iPhone will elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level.” He explained that with the 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 iPhone increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level.

Furthermore, the analyst expects Apple to release iPhones in 2023 with a ‘periscope’ telephoto lens for longer zoom and to include the FaceID facial recognition camera underneath the phone’s display, which would suggest that the notch in the screen on the current iPhones could shrink or be removed.

Kuo predicts Apple to release a headset computer for augmented reality and virtual reality applications with 15 cameras. Reports state that Apple is anticipated to more per camera module with the move to 48MP. And in addition to tilt control, calibration of the CCM will be more complicated than current iPhone models due to the sensor’s increased surface area.