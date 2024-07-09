Zell Education and Medi-Caps University Launch BCom with ACCA Integration Program

In a move set to revolutionize the educational landscape for commerce students, Zell Education, India’s leading finance and accounts Ed-tech platform, has partnered with Medi-Caps University. This strategic collaboration aims to provide an integrated BCom program combined with the prestigious ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) certification. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed today at Medi-Caps University’s campus in Indore.









A New Era in Commerce Education

The MoU was signed by Anant Bengani, Co-Founder and Director of Zell Education, and Prof. (Dr.) P. Siluvainathan, Registrar of Medi-Caps University. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the field of commerce education, offering students a unique opportunity to pursue their Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree while simultaneously preparing for the globally recognized ACCA qualification.

Under the agreement, Zell Education will provide specialized training to students enrolled in the BCom + ACCA program at Medi-Caps University. This collaboration is designed to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills essential for a successful career in accounting and finance.

Holistic Development and Industry Readiness

In addition to the integrated curriculum, Zell Education and Medi-Caps University will collaborate on various academic initiatives, including events, workshops, and skill enhancement programs. These efforts are aimed at fostering the overall development of students and preparing them for the dynamic demands of the industry.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Medi-Caps University and bring our industry-leading BCom + ACCA program to their students,” said Anant Bengani, Co-Founder & Director of Zell Education. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide high-quality education and training, enabling students to acquire the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the dynamic field of accounting and finance. By combining our expertise with the academic excellence of Medi-Caps University, we are confident that this program will open doors to promising career opportunities for the students.”

Prof. (Dr.) P. Siluvainathan, Registrar of Medi-Caps University, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We are pleased to inform you that the Faculty of Commerce has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zell Education Private Limited, which is recognized as India’s leading training center, dedicated to transforming careers by making education affordable and accessible to all students. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality learning experiences that empower individuals to excel in their professional journeys.”

A Commitment to Excellence

The signing ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) D.K. Patnaik, Hon’ble Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) D.K. Panda, Dean of Pharmacy, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Jain, Dr. Ravindra Pathak, Head of International Affairs, Dr. Haldhar Sharma, Head of Commerce, and Program Chair Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Mishra. Their presence highlighted the importance of this partnership and the shared vision of both institutions to provide students with industry-relevant education and exposure.

Bridging Academia and Industry

One of the key highlights of this collaboration is the emphasis on practical training and industry readiness. Upon successful completion of the program, Zell Education will assist students in securing relevant placement opportunities, leveraging its robust industry connections and expertise in the field. This support is crucial in bridging the gap between academic learning and professional requirements, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce.

The partnership between Zell Education and Medi-Caps University underscores the commitment of both institutions to fostering a learning environment that combines academic rigor with practical insights. By integrating the ACCA certification into the BCom program, students will benefit from a comprehensive education that not only covers core commerce subjects but also provides a deep understanding of international accounting and finance standards.