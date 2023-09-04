Ayana Renewable Power signs Power Purchase Agreement with Hindalco Industries

Ayana Renewable Power on Monday said it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. Under the agreement, Ayana Renewable Power will be supplying 100 MW of Round-the-Clock (RTC) renewable energy to Hindalco Industries’ smelter plants in Odisha.









“We are resolutely committed to steering India’s energy transition journey. Our latest project marks a pivotal milestone as we deliver 100 MW of uninterrupted, carbon-free power round-the-clock – a pioneering feat in the industrial segment,” Ayana Renewable Power managing director and CEO Shivanand Nimbargi said in a statement. Ayana Renewable Power is backed by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), British International Investment (BII) and Green Growth Equity Fund.

This project marks a significant milestone in the aluminium industry, which requires reliable and continuous power, it is one of the first in the sector globally to deliver round-the-clock renewable energy from solar and wind, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said. Ayana has been championing the RTC solutions in India and has also recently won the REMCL tender to supply 300 MW of RTC power to a Joint Venture company of the Ministry of Railways and RITES.