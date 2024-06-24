Birla Carbon at Expobor International Rubber Technology Event 2024

Connect with us

Birla Carbon will highlight its Continua™ Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM) solutions, as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.
Birla Carbon, a leading manufacturer of carbon-based solutions, will exhibit at Booth 1D0201 at the Expobor International Rubber Technology Show 2024, which will be held from June 26 to 28 at Expo Center Norte in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Birla Carbon will highlight its Continua™ Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM) solutions, demonstrating its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Chief Sales and Marketing Officer John Davidson emphasised the significance of showcasing sustainable innovations. The company will also present high-performance carbon blacks for the tyre and Mechanical Rubber Goods (MRG) industries, aiming to enhance customer operations with eco-friendly solutions.





Birla Carbon is a leading global supplier of carbon-based solutions and a flagship business of the Aditya Birla Group. It provides innovative, sustainable carbon black solutions that enhance the performance of products in various industries, including paints, coatings, inks, toners, plastics, adhesives, sealants, textile fibres, mechanical rubber goods, tyres, energy systems, and carbon nanotubes. The company operates in 13 countries with 17 manufacturing facilities and three technology centres in Marietta (USA), Taloja (India), and Sambreville (Belgium). Its “Share the Future” sustainability strategy emphasizes employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient carbon use, and social and ethical responsibility.


