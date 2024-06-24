Birla Carbon at Expobor International Rubber Technology Event 2024

Birla Carbon, a leading manufacturer of carbon-based solutions, will exhibit at Booth 1D0201 at the Expobor International Rubber Technology Show 2024, which will be held from June 26 to 28 at Expo Center Norte in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Birla Carbon will highlight its Continua™ Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM) solutions, demonstrating its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Chief Sales and Marketing Officer John Davidson emphasised the significance of showcasing sustainable innovations. The company will also present high-performance carbon blacks for the tyre and Mechanical Rubber Goods (MRG) industries, aiming to enhance customer operations with eco-friendly solutions.