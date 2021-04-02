Go Cardless: Now withdraw cash from ATMs using UPI Apps

Now you can withdraw cash from ATM without using smart cards or raising a request through mobile banking. All you will be required to do is to scan the QR Code using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform. ATM manufacturer NCR Corporation has launched India’s first interoperable cardless cash-withdrawal (ICCW) facility in the country. The company has joined hands with City Union Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer this facility. The bank has upgraded its 1,500 ATMs to provide the QR code-based facility.









“This a forward step from using UPI app on the mobile phone to any ATM but sans any cards,” Navroze Dastur, managing director for India and regional vice-president for South East Asia at NCR Corporation, told news agency PTI.

Here’s everything you need to know about the QR code-based ATM facility:

The new facility allows customers to withdraw cash using their mobile with any UPI-enabled app such as BHIM, Paytm, GPay, Amazon etc.

The customers will not be required to swipe tehir smart cards for withdrawing money

The withdrawal limit for such transactions has been capped at ₹5,000

Since the system is based on a dynamic QR code, unlike in UPI App, there is no way that one can copy the QR code as with each transaction the code changes, hence it is called dynamic QR code.

Customers will be able to avail dynamic QR code-based withdrawal facility from any ATM of any bank if they have been upgraded

Also Read:

N Kamakodi, managing director of City Union Bank told PTI that “We have partnered with NCR to deliver ICCW solution that will enable us to deliver this next-generation solution to our customers which will allow them card-less cash withdrawal using UPI QR code at our ATMs.”