Edtech Platform BeyondSkool aims to become a 1000-member organization by FY 22

EdTech platform BeyondSkool is targeting quality hiring with focus on self-driven EduPreneurs from renowned institutes having good pedigree & technology experts who want to make a difference in every child’s learning experience. The Mumbai-based company is in the scale-up mode and is hiring across all levels and functions to further enhance its operations. The goal is to form a 1000-member strong organization during the financial year 2021-22.









Founded in August 2020, BeyondSkool has shown fastest-ever 9-month growth across customer acquisition, monthly run-rate, teacher acquisition and organization build-up. Continuing with a larger growth trend in the current year, the company is looking forward to hiring EduPreneurs for majority growth, with a larger focus on technology team, growth team and operations team.

Building the Technology team will be the main focus of this quarter in order to bring together the robust technology vision resting on three strong pillars – Business efficiency, Customer engagement and Product enhancement.

Talking about the process for ensuring that we not only hire good talent but are also able to make them grow along with us, Payal Gaba, CEO and Founder, Beyondskool, said, “We are looking for EduPreneurs who are self-driven with an attitude of an Owner versus Renter. We believe that Impact-focus, Customer-obsession, Innovation and Bias for action are the values which will help drive our goals towards becoming a great organization which can create immense customer value.”

She added, “We are using a multi-channel approach including internal references, LinkedIn, consultants and hiring platforms to reach out to the eligible candidates. Since we are completely tech-enabled, all our hiring is taking place over video calls. We are following a similar seamless process for induction and training.”

“We already have a strong academic and business leadership team which includes alumni of IIMB, TFI, Swiggy and Entrepreneurs & a Six Sigma Expert. They are already driving the organization towards higher growth with a conscience of quality and delivery.“

The current team members are categorized into different teams such as the learning impact team, student success team, student delight team, teacher impact team, admission counselling team and business growth team.

BeyondSkool offers students high impact, engaging and interactive content curated by highly trained and experienced educators, curriculum developers from top schools and institutes including TFI, IIT and others. The curriculum challenges the higher-order thinking skills of students in order to create ‘BeyondSkoolers’ who are Sharp Thinkers, Innovators and Influencers.

About BeyondSkool:

World’s 1st IQ+CQ+EQ Academy for kids, designed to bridge the gap between traditional and new-age education, transforming and empowering a generation of Passive Learners into Sharp Thinkers, Innovators and Influencers. This ed-tech platform was founded in August, 2020

With an expert founding team led by professionals and alumni of prestigious educational institutions such as Kellogg School of Management, MDI and IIM, the platform’s core team brings rich experience from globally reputed organizations including Jio, Vodafone, Samsung, Maruti and Teach for India. Having served in leadership roles across business functions in multiple domains, the team’s expertise lays a solid foundation for BeyondSkool.