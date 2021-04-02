Circus Social, a social media analytics and Big Data SaaS company has secured $1 million as part of its Pre-Series A Round led by Inflection Point Ventures, and a host of marquee investors based in the United States, Singapore and India. These investors include Ganesh Mohan, head of strategy, Bajaj Finserv; Samit Shetty, chief executive officer, Navi FinServe Pvt. Ltd; Royston Tay and Kwok Yang Bin, co-founders of Zopim; and Srinivasan Venkita Padmanabhan, president of Olam Group.

Launched in 2012 by IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad Alumnus, Ram Bhamidi, and King’s College London Graduate, Prerna Pant, the company helps brands and businesses with actionable business insights from social and digital data in real time using uses big data architecture and AI/ML algorithms.









The Singapore and Bengaluru-based company has clients across multiple industries in over 15 countries in the Asia Pacific. It plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth in other geographies, strengthen its sales, engineering and data sciences teams and scale new revenue streams.

“Over 4 billion people are active on social media globally, collectively generating a massive amount of conversations, engagement and activity every day. Brands, marketers, researchers, analysts and businesses are struggling more than ever to make sense of all of this data in real-time. Our AI-powered social listening and analytics platform uses big data architecture and AI/ML algorithms to empower companies with comprehensive data and actionable insights in real-time”, said company’s founder Ram Bhamidi.

Circus Social,’s flagship offering, called 20/Twenty tracks all available data points and distils them into signals for their clients, to provide companies with data in real-time. The company already has an enviable list of clients in Asia and the latest investment will help it strengthen its core teams and accelerate growth, Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures said.