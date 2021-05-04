Connect with us

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates call it quits after 27 years, announced on Twitter

Business

Ashutosh Bhattacharya
Published on

On Monday, founder Microsoft Bill Gates announced that he and his wife, Melinda Gates, are calling it quits and would be splitting up after 27 years. This will be big while the world wakes up to this development, given the huge financial implication involved. Bill Gates owns about 1.37% of Microsoft outstanding shares worth $26 billion.

Bill Gates went viral when a TED talk he had given a few years back over a pandemic went viral. He later also stepped down from the Microsoft board and started spending time in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alongside his wife. Both Gill Gates and Melinda Gates are co-chairs of the foundation launched in 2000.



A relationship that blossomed 27 years back when Melinda Gates was a marketing manager at Microsoft.

Another such split was of  Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and his wife, MacKenzie. Both Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos happen to be the top of the world’s richest people.

 


