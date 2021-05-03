JSW Energy arm signs PPA with Solar Energy Corp for supply of 540 MW wind energy

JSW Energy on Monday said its arm JSW Renew Energy has inked a power purchase agreement for supply of 540 MW from a total blended wind capacity of 810 MW, which was bagged through a competitive bidding process. JSW Renew Energy Ltd — a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Future Energy Ltd — has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for the contracted capacity of 540 MW out of the total awarded capacity of 810 MW, as per a BSE filing said.









This is the single largest PPA for wind/ blended wind category in the industry, and marks the foray of the company into the wind/ blended wind energy generation segment, it added. In September 2020, JSW Energy said that JSW Future Energy Ltd had received Letter of Awards for total blended wind capacity of 810 MW in respect of the tariff-based competitive bids invited by SECI for setting up of 2,500 MW ISTS (Inter State Transmission System)-connected blended wind power projects (Tranche – IX).